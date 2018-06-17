Thames went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Milwaukee.

Thames was just 1-for-10 with six strikeouts since his return from thumb surgery, but Sunday might have been the slump-breaker he was looking for. Both of his long balls were clutch: He led off the bottom half of the first with one before launching a three-run shot in the ninth to nearly finish off a late rally.