Brewers' Eric Thames: Scratched with bruised foot
Thames was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a bruised foot, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Thames suffered the minor injury after fouling a pitch off his foot. He's considered day-to-day.
