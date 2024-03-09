Sanchez (hand) is in the lineup for Milwaukee's Cactus League game against Seattle on Saturday.
Sanchez has spent the first portion of spring training recovering from a right hand injury he suffered during the offseason. He logged three hits over six at-bats while hitting on the back fields Wednesday and will make his spring debut as the Brewers' designated hitter -- a role Sanchez is expected to fill often in the regular season.
