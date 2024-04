Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Sanchez went 3-for-10 with a pair of doubles, a walk, two runs and an RBI while making starts in each of the last three games, with two coming as a designated hitter and one coming at catcher. The Brewers haven't yet shown a willingness to deploy Sanchez at DH on a consistent basis, so he seems likely to remain in a part-time role while top backstop William Contreras is healthy.