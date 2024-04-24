Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Sanchez was responsible for the Brewers' lone run Tuesday with a 432-foot blast off Bailey Falter to lead off the eighth inning. It's the second long ball of the year for Sanchez -- the 31-year-old backstop has primarily served as a bench option in the early going, backing up William Contreras with Rhys Hoskins serving as Milwaukee's primary DH. Sanchez is slashing just .167/.211/.361 with three RBI and two runs scored through his first 38 plate appearances.