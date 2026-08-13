Brewers' Gary Sanchez: Homers Wednesday

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI double in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Sanchez opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-out, solo shot off Robbie Ray, his 10th long ball this season. Sanchez, who's gone 5-for-11 with two homers and two doubles in his last five games, got the start behind the plate Wednesday, though he's primarily been limited to starts against left-handed pitchers or pinch hitting duties. Overall, Sanchez is slashing .230/.379/.473 across 206 plate appearances this year with 31 runs scored and 29 RBI.