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Brewers' Gary Sanchez: Homers Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI double in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Sanchez opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-out, solo shot off Robbie Ray, his 10th long ball this season. Sanchez, who's gone 5-for-11 with two homers and two doubles in his last five games, got the start behind the plate Wednesday, though he's primarily been limited to starts against left-handed pitchers or pinch hitting duties. Overall, Sanchez is slashing .230/.379/.473 across 206 plate appearances this year with 31 runs scored and 29 RBI.

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