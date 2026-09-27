Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Sanchez continued to see limited playing time in September, going 6-for-26 (.231) over 10 contests. He snapped a 10-game power drought with his third-inning homer, which ended up giving the Brewers enough to win this game. Sanchez hit .209 with a .771 OPS, 12 homers, 38 RBI, 37 runs scored, 10 doubles and one triple over 275 plate appearances this season. He'll back up William Contreras at catcher during the postseason.