Brewers' Gary Sanchez: Delivers homer in win

Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

After sitting six straight games, Sanchez got the start Thursday as William Contreras received a day of rest, and he made the most of the opportunity. The veteran catcher snapped a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning by taking Braxton Ashcraft deep for a solo home run. He added a single an inning later for his sixth multi-hit effort of the season. Since the beginning of July, Sanchez is batting 7-for-29 (.241) across 11 games. On the year, he owns a .223 batting average with an .818 OPS over 196 plate appearances.