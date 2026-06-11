Brewers' Gary Sanchez: Knocks seventh homer

Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Sanchez collected his second multi-hit effort in a row. It's also his second straight game with a homer after he went 27 contests without a long ball. The backup catcher is batting .219 with an .845 OPS, seven homers, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 130 plate appearances this season. While his power looks to be coming back, Sanchez is no real threat to William Contreras' playing time.