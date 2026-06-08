Brewers' Gary Sanchez: Snaps homer drought Sunday

Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday's 12-4 victory against Colorado.

Sanchez homered for the first time since April 14, ending a lengthy power drought with a two-run shot in the seven-run sixth inning that broke the game open. The veteran catcher has been a mixed fantasy asset in 2026 with a dragging .206 average, but a .357 OBP alongside six homers and .441 slugging percentage in 21 games demonstrates the production is still there when he gets going. Sunday is the kind of performance that serves as a reminder of his upside, and with the Brewers heading to face the Athletics next, it's a soft matchup that could help him build on the momentum.