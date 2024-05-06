Sanchez (hamstring) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Royals.

Sanchez will make a start for the first time since exiting last Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Rays with right hamstring tightness, but he had been available off the bench for the last few days and served as a late-inning defensive replacement at first base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Cubs. He'll be back behind the dish Monday while No. 1 catcher William Contreras gets a day off from catching and serves as the Brewers' designated hitter.