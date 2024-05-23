Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Marlins.

Sanchez has seen a surge in playing time of late, though he's been aided by the Brewers facing three consecutive left-handed starting pitchers. At the very least, Sanchez seems to have carved out a short-side platoon role, with he and top backstop William Contreras starting at either catcher or designated hitter when the Brewers face a southpaw. After Wednesday's two-hit effort, Sanchez is now holding down a .764 OPS over 99 plate appearances on the season, making him one of the more productive No. 2 catchers in baseball.