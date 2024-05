Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Kansas City.

Sanchez notched his second home run of the series Wednesday, tagging Nick Anderson for a solo homer in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old has slowly been climbing out of his early season slump, collecting eight hits in his last 23 at-bats, with four home runs during that stretch.