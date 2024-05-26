Sanchez will start at catcher and will bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

He'll be included in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, with three of those starts coming versus left-handed pitching and two coming versus righties. Though William Contreras remains the Brewers' clear top backstop, look for Milwaukee to continue to find room in the lineup for both Contreras and Sanchez between catcher and DH while the latter is continuing to excel at the plate. Over 103 plate appearances on the season, Sanchez is hitting .228 with nine extra-base hits (six home runs, three doubles).