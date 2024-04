Sanchez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rays with an apparent hamstring injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sanchez was grabbing at his hamstring after beating a throw to first base during the first inning, and he was quickly taken out of the game by a trainer. The severity of his injury isn't immediately apparent, but the Brewers will take a closer look at him in the clubhouse and should provide more information relatively soon.