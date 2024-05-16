Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Pirates.

Sanchez extended Milwaukee's lead to 10-2 in the third inning with a two-run blast off Martin Perez, his sixth long ball of the year. The 31-year-old Sanchez has gotten steady playing time against left-handed pitching, either spelling William Contreras behind the plate or at DH. Sanchez has swung the bat well recently, going 8-for-26 with three homers and a 1.033 OPS over his last eight games. Overall, he's slashing .243/.317/.527 with 13 RBI and 11 runs scored through 82 plate appearances this season.