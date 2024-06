Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Sanchez had started at designated hitter or catcher in four of the Brewers' previous five games, but he'll hit the bench for the series opener in Philadelphia. The 31-year-old should still have a fairly clear path to a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but opportunities to start against righties could be harder to come by following Rhys Hoskins' recent return from the injured list.