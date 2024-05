Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Sanchez (hamstring) is not yet 100 percent but is "good to go" and will be available off the bench, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Eric Haase is on the Brewers' taxi squad just in case, but it doesn't appear at this point that the team plans to add him to the active roster. Sanchez had to be removed from Tuesday's game against the Rays with right hamstring tightness, but it sounds like he could pinch-hit Friday, if needed.