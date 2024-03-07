Sanchez (hand) had six at-bats on the back fields Wednesday and now could return before his initial March 14 timetable, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Working his way back from a right hand injury, Sanchez had a homer, a double and a single in those six at-bats and felt good, with Brewers manager Pat Murphy saying the catcher could play "very soon." The 31-year-old will back up William Contreras at catcher and is also expected to receive ample playing time at designated hitter for Milwaukee this season.