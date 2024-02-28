Sanchez (hand) will take batting practice Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sanchez will be getting in his first BP of the spring, as he's slightly behind the Brewers' other position players in camp due to the right hand issue he suffered in an offseason workout. The 31-year-old -- who previously fractured the hand in September -- caught a live batting practice session Tuesday, so at this stage, his ability to swing the bat comfortably may be of greater concern than his ability to play defense.