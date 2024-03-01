The Brewers are targeting March 14 against the Mariners for Sanchez (hand) to make his Cactus League debut, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's not clear whether the plan is to have him catch or serve as a designated hitter that day, but it will give Sanchez just under two weeks' worth of games to get ready for Opening Day. The 31-year-old has been eased into things this spring after injuring his hand in an offseason workout. Sanchez is projected to serve as Milwaukee's DH and backup catcher.