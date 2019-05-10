Brewers' Hernan Perez: Will start Friday
Perez will start at second base and hit seventh in Friday's game against the Cubs.
Perez started just two times in the last seven games, but he will enter the lineup Friday while Travis Shaw gets the day off and Mike Moustakas covers third base. The Brewers will face a left-hander in each of their next three games and will hold the struggling Shaw out of all three contests to give him a mental break, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, so Perez figures to get at least another start or two before the weekend comes to a close.
