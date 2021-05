Perez signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Nashville.

Perez spent parts of five seasons in Milwaukee from 2015 to 2019. The Brewers have faced far more than their fair share of injuries this season, so the veteran utility man could eventually fill a bench role. It's not clear he's the solution to their problems, however, as he's a career .250/.280/.382 hitter who hasn't posted a wRC+ north of 80 since 2016.