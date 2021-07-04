Perez was granted his release by the Brewers on Sunday and agreed to a contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old signed with the Brewers in early May after beginning the season with the Nationals, and he'd been hitting well at Triple-A Nashville with a .357/.396/.536 slash line in 23 games. Perez struggled in 13 major-league appearances between the Nationals and Cubs over the past two years, and he'll attempt to revitalize his career in South Korea.