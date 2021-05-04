Perez was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran made the team's Opening Day roster and started four of the first five games, but his playing time fell off dramatically after that, as he started just one of the next 19 games. In 21 trips to the plate, he posted a .196 OPS. He doesn't offer much at the plate, but his defensive versatility could help him land somewhere in a bench role.