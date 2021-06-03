Bradley will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Bradley had been out of the lineup in both of Milwaukee's last two games with lefty starters (Tyler Alexander and Matthew Boyd) on the hill for Detroit, but the 31-year-old should be locked in as the Brewers' primary center fielder against right-handed pitching after Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) moved back to the injured list Tuesday. Though Cain's absence gives Bradley another window of opportunity, the latter has yet to make much of a mark at the plate in his first season in Milwaukee. Over 176 plate appearances, Bradley is holding down a .485 OPS while walking 4.8 percent of the time and striking out 33 percent of the time. All of those figures are career-worst marks by a wide margin.