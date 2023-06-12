The Royals designated Bradley for assignment Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bradley was dropped from the 40-man roster after posting a disappointing .133/.188/.210 slash line with six extra-base hits, six RBI and 10 runs scored over 105 at-bats with the Royals this season. He will now either be claimed by another team, report to Triple-A Omaha or be released outright, the last of which would happen if he goes unclaimed and elects free agency instead of Omaha. The move clears a spot for outfielder Dairon Blanco, who had his contract selected from Triple-A on Monday.