Bradley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.
Bradley's fifth-inning blast tied the game at 5-5. Prior to Monday, he'd been mired in a brutal 0-for-24 slump over his last nine contests. The 33-year-old is seeing regular time in center field with Kyle Isbel (hamstring) out, though Nate Eaton has also been an option in that position. Bradley is slashing just .149/.213/.241 with a homer, six RBI, nine runs scored and five doubles through 95 plate appearances this season. Bradley will be at risk of losing playing time once Drew Waters (oblique) is ready to return after completing his current rehab assignment.