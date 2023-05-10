site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the White Sox.
Bradley will sit out Wednesday's game after starting the last five contests. Nate Eaton gets the start in center, batting ninth against Lance Lynn.
