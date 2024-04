Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Even with a right-hander (Corbin Burnes) taking the hill for the opposition, the lefty-hitting Bauers will find himself on the bench for the second time in the series. Bauers could end up moving into more of a part-time role if Rhys Hoskins continues to see regular duties at first base and if the Brewers elect to rotate players at designated hitter.