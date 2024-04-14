Bauers went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Orioles.

The Brewers rattled off 15 hits in total on the afternoon, but Bauers had the biggest blow with a three-run homer off Dean Kremer in the fourth inning that broke open a 5-5 tie. It was the 28-year-old first baseman's first long ball of the season, and he's batting just .161 (5-for-31) through nine games while filling a strong-side platoon role. His defensive reputation should buy him some extra time to get going at the plate, but the fact that top prospect Tyler Black is getting reps at first base in Triple-A is an ominous sign for Bauers' fantasy outlook.