Bauers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Bauers had cracked the lineup in two of the Brewers' previous three matchups versus right-handed pitching, but he'll sit Wednesday versus Twins righty Chris Paddack. Given that he's signed to a modest one-year deal and is off to a 1-for-10 start to the season, Bauers likely won't have a long leash as a strong-side platoon player and already seems to be losing some job security.