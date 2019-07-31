Brewers' Jake Faria: Dealt to Milwaukee
Faria was traded from the Rays to the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for Jesus Aguilar, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Rays got the right-handed bat they were looking for, while Faria will provide the Brewers with much needed pitching help. The 26-year-old Faria worked primarily as a starter for the Rays over the past two seasons, though he's strictly pitched out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay in 2019, compiling a 2.70 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 10 innings. While the righty could be a future rotation candidate, he figures to assume a spot in Milwaukee's bullpen for now.
