Boston outrighted Faria to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran right-hander will remain in the organization after he was recently added to the 40-man roster and then designated for assignment just over 24 hours following his promotion from Worcester. Faria made his lone appearance out of the Boston bullpen in Sunday's win over the Cubs, covering two innings and allowing five earned runs on four hits and four walks.