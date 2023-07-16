The Red Sox will select Faria's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Tayler Scott was designated for assignment and Faria will join the team to provide a fresh arm, three months to the day after he was selected for his first stint with the Red Sox. He didn't end up making an appearance the first time around, spending just a single day on the 40-man roster, and Faria's numbers at Triple-A this season (6.63 ERA, 1.67 WHIP) suggest he will have a difficult time sticking around for the long haul.