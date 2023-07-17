Faria was designated for assignment Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Faria was torched for five runs in two relief innings in his lone appearance with the Red Sox. He's clearing out to make room for Richard Bleier's return.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jake Faria: Rocky debut in mop-up outing•
-
Red Sox's Jake Faria: Joining big-league club•
-
Red Sox's Jake Faria: Remains in organization•
-
Red Sox's Jake Faria: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Jake Faria: Added to roster to replace Martin•
-
Red Sox's Jake Faria: Invited to spring training•