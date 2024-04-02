Ortiz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Ortiz received one start each at second base and third base during the season-opening series versus the Mets, but he finds himself on the bench for the first game against the Twins. Oliver Dunn appears to have the early leg up for playing time as he makes his third straight start, two of which have come at the hot corner.
