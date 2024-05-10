Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.

Ortiz has now homered in consecutive games played and has registered an extra-base hit in five of his last eight contests. He continues to crush right-handed pitching this season, batting .327 with three home runs, eight runs scored and 10 RBI in 66 plate appearances. The 25-year-old will continue to jockey with Oliver Dunn for playing time at the hot corner, but Ortiz's recent hot streak could give him the upper hand.