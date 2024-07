The Brewers reinstated Ortiz (neck) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Neck inflammation has plagued Ortiz since late June, though he didn't land on the injured list until July 3. He went 0-for-2 with a walk during his lone rehab game with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday and will now reclaim his role as Milwaukee's everyday third baseman. Vinny Capra was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.