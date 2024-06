Ortiz (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The 25-year-old is out of the lineup for the third straight game due to neck soreness, but his absence is viewed as precautionary. Ortiz's appearance as a pinch runner during Saturday's contest reinforces that sentiment. Andruw Monasterio will receive another start at the hot corner in Sunday's series finale.