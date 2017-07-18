Brewers' Junior Guerra: Officially activated ahead of Tuesday's start
Guerra (shin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his start against the Pirates on Tuesday.
As expected, Guerra will return to the Brewers' rotation without missing a start. He'll face off with Pittsburgh righty Ivan Nova in his return to action. Stephen Vogt (knee, neck) was moved to the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Will pitch Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Looking good for Tuesday return•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Headed to disabled list•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: DL stint still in play•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Leaves with shin contusion•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Lasts just four innings for second straight outing•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...