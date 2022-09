Topa was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to serve as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Topa was sent down in mid-August after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list, but he'll join the Brewers for their doubleheader against San Francisco. The right-hander has posted a 3.71 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 17 innings over 15 relief appearances at Nashville this year and should serve as an extra arm in Milwaukee's bullpen Thursday.