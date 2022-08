Topa (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Topa spent the start of the 2022 season recovering from a significant right elbow that he sustained last September, but he began a rehab assignment in late July. He posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 9.1 innings over nine appearances in the minors and will remain with the Triple-A club now that he's back to full health.