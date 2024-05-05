Topa (knee) reached 94 mph during a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A St. Paul and will make another appearance on May 5, MLB.com reports. He's given up two runs in three innings with five strikeouts and no walks during three rehab outings.

Topa began the season on the shelf with left patellar tendinitis and it's taken him longer than initially expected to return. He had lower than usual velocity in his first two outings, so he may finally be ready to be activated from the injured list in a few days.