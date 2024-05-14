Topa underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed a 25 percent tear in his left patellar tendon, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He'll be immobilized for the next week before he beginning his ramp-up program.

After getting a second opinion on the knee injury, Topa elected to forgo surgery in lieu of a platelet-rich plasma injection. He's currently using crutches and will wait for the shot to take full effect over the next week before kicking off his rehab program. Topa had felt discomfort in his knee following the fourth appearance of his rehab assignment May 5 with Triple-A St. Paul and had his timeline for making his season debut pushed back as a result. Since Topa is unlikely to be ready to pitch until early June in a best-case scenario, he could be a candidate to shift to the 60-day injured list when the Twins need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for another player.