Topa underwent an MRI on his left knee after feeling soreness following his last rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Topa was able to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, so it would appear to be a minor setback. However, the reliever is still awaiting results of the MRI before determining the next steps. Topa had been poised to be activated soon before this bump in the road.