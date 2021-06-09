Cain (hamstring) will return no sooner than the start of July, TTom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell described Cain's hamstring strain as "a significant injury." Jackie Bradley and Tyrone Taylor will be tasked with filling in at center field while Cain recovers over the next month.
