Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
