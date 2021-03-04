Cain is battling a minor quadriceps injury early on during spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
According to a source familiar with the situation, Cain's injury is described as "tightness" and considered "very minor." The Brewers could bring Cain along slowly while he manages the injury, especially after he played just five games in 2020 before opting out of the season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Milwaukee signed free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley on Thursday, and his arrival could mean that Cain receives more frequent days off during his age-35 season.