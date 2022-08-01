Sanchez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez suffered a setback while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return. As such, the Brewers decided to move him to the lengthier of the two available injured lists to free up a spot on their 40-man roster.
